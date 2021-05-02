AscendEX (BitMax) Token Trading Up 15.5% Over Last Week (BTMX)

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 2nd. AscendEX (BitMax) Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and $40.14 million worth of AscendEX (BitMax) Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AscendEX (BitMax) Token coin can now be bought for about $2.00 or 0.00003550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AscendEX (BitMax) Token has traded up 15.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AscendEX (BitMax) Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.51 or 0.00862576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00097394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00047672 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,907.00 or 0.08646644 BTC.

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Profile

AscendEX (BitMax) Token (BTMX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. AscendEX (BitMax) Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

AscendEX (BitMax) Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AscendEX (BitMax) Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AscendEX (BitMax) Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AscendEX (BitMax) Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AscendEX (BitMax) Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.