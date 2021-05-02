Asch (XAS) Price Down 9.4% This Week

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Asch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $13,805.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Asch has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.56 or 0.00285685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $628.68 or 0.01111663 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $410.44 or 0.00725770 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025771 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56,456.90 or 0.99830575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Asch Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

