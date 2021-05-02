ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Down 22.8% in April

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,410,000 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the March 31st total of 10,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASE Technology by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. 4.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised ASE Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. ASE Technology has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

