Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

