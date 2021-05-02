Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Ashland Global by 6.6% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ASH opened at $86.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $55.40 and a twelve month high of $95.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.20.
About Ashland Global
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
