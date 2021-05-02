Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $9,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,630.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,590 shares of company stock valued at $670,791. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AZPN stock opened at $130.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $91.15 and a one year high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 37.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

