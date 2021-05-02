Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) will post ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aspira Women’s Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.06). Aspira Women’s Health posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health will report full year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aspira Women’s Health.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 169.68% and a negative net margin of 337.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AWH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

AWH stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.72. 478,823 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,157. The company has a market cap of $639.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.13 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.39. Aspira Women’s Health has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $10.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWH. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Aspira Women’s Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Aspira Women’s Health by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspira Women’s Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. It provides OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS to detect the risk of ovarian malignancy.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspira Women’s Health (AWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.