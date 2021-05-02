Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) Short Interest Up 37.9% in April

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. (NYSE:ASPL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 488,800 shares, an increase of 37.9% from the March 31st total of 354,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 928,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ASPL opened at $9.99 on Friday. Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPL. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle in the first quarter worth $1,812,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,474,000.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

