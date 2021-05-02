Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 53,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,610 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $174,481,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,706,000 after buying an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 515,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,629,000 after acquiring an additional 272,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 475,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,482,000 after acquiring an additional 207,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Bank of America raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.56.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $157.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $85.09 and a twelve month high of $164.72. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $800.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total value of $773,560.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.