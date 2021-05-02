Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 102,952 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 539.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,952 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Trimble were worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Trimble by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Trimble by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.95. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

