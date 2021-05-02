Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 123,760 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 470.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,760 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.10% of Ciena worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 83.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CIEN opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $38.03 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $162,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $56,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,815 shares of company stock worth $2,364,439. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.08.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

