Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $8.05 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 607.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,386 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in PACCAR by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after buying an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,672,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,869,000 after acquiring an additional 182,352 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,405,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,903,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $89.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.27.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,848 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $756,861.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,798,372.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,868. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.