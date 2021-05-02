Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.24 Million Stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 983,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,051 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.51% of Plains GP worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SL Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 29,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP stock opened at $9.38 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.24.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

