Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $9.48 Million Stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 132.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 215,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,460 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.01% of HomeStreet worth $9,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 186.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 376,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,697,000 after purchasing an additional 244,668 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 266,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 12,618 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 226,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,866 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh bought 1,725 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,669.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,530.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325 over the last quarter. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMST has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of HomeStreet from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $40.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.02.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

