Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 198.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,316 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.28% of Atkore worth $9,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Atkore by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Atkore by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atkore alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATKR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Atkore in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Atkore from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Atkore from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Atkore stock opened at $78.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 2.47. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $639.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.80 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 47.96% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $108,870.00. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.