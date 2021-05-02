Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 31,405 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.10% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $7,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $513,377,000 after acquiring an additional 476,137 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNX stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.63.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.70.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

