Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New $7.34 Million Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 99,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,343,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 222.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $82.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $83.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

In related news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

