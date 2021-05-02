Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Shares in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,207,992 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,471,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.20% of Harmonic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 657,362 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 150,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Harmonic by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 75,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmonic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.62 million, a P/E ratio of -20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.28 million. Harmonic had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 10.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 97,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total value of $773,381.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,784 shares in the company, valued at $9,355,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total value of $60,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,688,322 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.71.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.