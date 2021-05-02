Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 115.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,684 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,000 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Select Medical worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Select Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 114,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 84,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

SEM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Select Medical stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.79.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Select Medical news, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of Select Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Insiders have sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.