Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Reduces Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 67.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,316 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 247,006 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.18% of Crocs worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 164.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,376,000 after acquiring an additional 194,621 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at $28,112,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $100.12 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.98 and a 1 year high of $102.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company had revenue of $460.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Crocs’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at $5,112,767.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $3,214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,312,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,016 shares of company stock valued at $13,706,025 over the last three months. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CROX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

