Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 567,634 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 89.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 567,634 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALL opened at $126.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

