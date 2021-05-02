Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes $8.87 Million Position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 540,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,866,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.35% of Murphy Oil at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,217,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,932,000 after buying an additional 407,605 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $3,857,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 937,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,340,000 after purchasing an additional 270,817 shares in the last quarter. Gemsstock Limited bought a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,182,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 557.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 308,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUR opened at $16.93 on Friday. Murphy Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MUR shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,507,500.00. Also, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,925 shares in the company, valued at $541,128.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,017 shares of company stock worth $2,519,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

