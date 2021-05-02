Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,773,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.06% of Markel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.14, for a total transaction of $674,552.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,370 shares in the company, valued at $102,285,211.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,689 shares of company stock worth $4,414,775. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MKL stock opened at $1,176.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,166.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,060.29. Markel Co. has a 12 month low of $761.06 and a 12 month high of $1,218.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

