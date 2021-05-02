Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $2.18 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Atlas Private Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,832 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 1.4% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock worth $158,444,151. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $186.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.68 billion, a PE ratio of -116.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $188.17 and its 200-day moving average is $169.32. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

