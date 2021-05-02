Atlas Protocol (ATP) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $8.26 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.76 or 0.00286246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $631.35 or 0.01117250 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $408.34 or 0.00722609 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00025788 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,371.05 or 0.99754962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

