Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 598.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $67.70 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.

About Atos

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

