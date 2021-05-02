Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in April

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 538,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the March 31st total of 383,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 598.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAF opened at $67.70 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $66.80 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76.
About Atos
Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.