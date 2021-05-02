AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Lifted by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 198,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,287 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day moving average is $29.14. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.24. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

