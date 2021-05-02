AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by United Asset Strategies Inc.

United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of T opened at $31.41 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

