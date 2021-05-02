Auctus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $91,352.00 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. Auctus has a market cap of $13.15 million and approximately $91,352.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Auctus has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Auctus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000499 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00068872 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00081253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019302 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00070646 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.27 or 0.00848083 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00096738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.98 or 0.08980550 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus (AUC) is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 45,682,485 coins. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org . The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Auctus’ official website is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Auctus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

