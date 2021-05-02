Audius Price Reaches $2.71 (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Audius has a market cap of $325.61 million and approximately $109.76 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Audius has traded 24.5% higher against the dollar. One Audius coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.71 or 0.00004679 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00069052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019556 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00069529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.61 or 0.00870115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,480.23 or 0.09449720 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.21 or 0.00096922 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00048647 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

