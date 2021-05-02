Aurora One Day Volume Reaches $1.75 Million (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Aurora has a total market capitalization of $46.13 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aurora has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aurora coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.96 or 0.00069649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00082480 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00019264 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072253 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $487.12 or 0.00849109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.63 or 0.00096964 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00049846 BTC.

Aurora Coin Profile

Aurora (AOA) is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,970,001,542 coins. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io . The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Aurora Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

