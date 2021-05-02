Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 2.5% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.31 and a 52-week high of $197.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.88.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

