AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Position Trimmed by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of AutoNation worth $7,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.8% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Shares of AN opened at $102.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.88 and a 52-week high of $104.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 94,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $9,780,823.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Insiders sold a total of 423,995 shares of company stock valued at $39,345,459 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Benchmark upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.