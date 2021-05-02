Autonio Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last week, Autonio has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar. Autonio has a total market capitalization of $22.78 million and $979,383.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000477 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00064918 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.08 or 0.00279482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $640.11 or 0.01103768 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $424.95 or 0.00732755 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00025968 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58,045.55 or 1.00089664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Autonio is auton.io . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

