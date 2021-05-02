Autonio Price Reaches $0.26 (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. Autonio has a total market cap of $21.29 million and approximately $765,962.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00064073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.78 or 0.00282245 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004080 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $637.11 or 0.01125434 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.60 or 0.00748281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00026176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,596.66 or 0.99976181 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Autonio Coin Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . The official website for Autonio is auton.io

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.