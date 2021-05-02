Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 602,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 13.3% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Versant Capital Management Inc owned 5.06% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $36,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,282,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,369,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 558,769 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,527,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,224,000.

AVDE stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $40.78 and a 12 month high of $63.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.47.

