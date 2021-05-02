Avondale Wealth Management Purchases 3,200 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 8.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $8,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 478.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,440,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,172,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,694 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,038 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,035,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,756,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.33. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $119.65 and a 52 week high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

