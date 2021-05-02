Axe (AXE) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $227.00

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. Over the last week, Axe has traded down 24.9% against the dollar. Axe has a market capitalization of $671,083.76 and $227.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $817.36 or 0.01409698 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 138% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

