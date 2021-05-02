Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 559,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXON shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $129.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.50.

In related news, CFO Jawad A. Ahsan sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $652,379.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 23,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total value of $3,474,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,386.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,045 shares of company stock valued at $12,859,087 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $151.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $226.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.69 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

