Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) Short Interest Update

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 42.6% from the March 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $28.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 625.24% and a negative net margin of 850.81%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.68 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roni Mamluk sold 33,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $617,137.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.11% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AYLA shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.