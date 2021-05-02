Azuki (AZUKI) Price Up 23% This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 2nd. Azuki has a market capitalization of $7.40 million and approximately $164,132.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001263 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00064753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.55 or 0.00279905 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $633.57 or 0.01111524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $414.39 or 0.00726996 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025940 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,992.41 or 0.99986350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

