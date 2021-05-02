B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($7.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($6.88). The firm had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $31.95.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,164,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

