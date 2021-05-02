B. Riley Weighs in on Meta Financial Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.87. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $51.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.23%.

In other news, Director Kendall E. Stork sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $86,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

