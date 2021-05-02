Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Reaches $36.01 on Major Exchanges

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Badger DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $36.01 or 0.00063712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $309.82 million and approximately $44.59 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00019381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00071509 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $479.52 or 0.00848372 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00096707 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,007.33 or 0.08858978 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00047121 BTC.

About Badger DAO

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Badger DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

