bAlpha Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.10 Million (BALPHA)

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. bAlpha has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and approximately $679,485.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for about $619.48 or 0.01065585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00068685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00019142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $493.12 or 0.00848237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.12 or 0.00096533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.40 or 0.08993543 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00048683 BTC.

bAlpha Profile

bAlpha is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

bAlpha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.