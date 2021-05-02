Banano (BAN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.58 Million

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. In the last week, Banano has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and $626,619.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00190385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,959,123 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.