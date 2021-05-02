Banano Price Hits $0.0291 on Exchanges (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, Banano has traded 101.9% higher against the dollar. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Banano has a market capitalization of $35.58 million and $626,619.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00064661 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00070588 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.87 or 0.00281711 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.04 or 0.00190385 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,569 coins and its circulating supply is 1,222,959,123 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

