Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cannonball Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

NYSE BMO opened at $94.34 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $43.26 and a 1-year high of $95.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.05.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.8402 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

