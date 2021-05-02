Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Down 21.8% in April

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, insider Michael Harlan Brown acquired 2,000 shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,373.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 4th quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 56,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

MCI stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.36. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $14.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

