Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.5% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $405.79 and its 200-day moving average is $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $275.00 and a 12-month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

