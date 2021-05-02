Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 12,395 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 329.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.3% in the first quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 4,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 26,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 12,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.05 and a 200 day moving average of $62.74. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $81.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

